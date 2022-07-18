Six including 2 children and pregnant woman injured as train hits car

Six persons including two children and a pregnant woman have been injured and hospitalized after a train collided with a car this morning (18) at an unprotected railway crossing near the Anula Devi Balika Vidyalaya at Magalle, Galle.

According to reports, the car which was transporting a group of persons returning from a wedding ceremony had attempted to pass through the railway crossing despite the signal light flashing red.

Six persons including a pregnant woman, two children and three men who were traveling in the car have been admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital with injuries following the accident. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.

According to an eyewitness, the car had attempted to pass through the railway crossing while the signal light was flashing red. He stated that he even waved his arms motioning the car not to pass through the crossing due to the oncoming train.

However, the vehicle had stopped right at the middle of the track and was thrown into the air after coming into contact with the train, he said, adding that they rushed the driver and passengers to the hospital.