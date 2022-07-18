Six including 2 children and pregnant woman injured as train hits car

Six including 2 children and pregnant woman injured as train hits car

July 18, 2022   01:04 pm

Six persons including two children and a pregnant woman have been injured and hospitalized after a train collided with a car this morning (18) at an unprotected railway crossing near the Anula Devi Balika Vidyalaya at Magalle, Galle.

According to reports, the car which was transporting a group of persons returning from a wedding ceremony had attempted to pass through the railway crossing despite the signal light flashing red. 

Six persons including a pregnant woman, two children and three men who were traveling in the car have been admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital with injuries following the accident. Two of them are said to be in critical condition. 

According to an eyewitness, the car had attempted to pass through the railway crossing while the signal light was flashing red. He stated that he even waved his arms motioning the car not to pass through the crossing due to the oncoming train.

However, the vehicle had stopped right at the middle of the track and was thrown into the air after coming into contact with the train, he said, adding that they rushed the driver and passengers to the hospital.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Suspect nabbed with 50 tear gas canisters stolen during protest at Polduwa Junction

Suspect nabbed with 50 tear gas canisters stolen during protest at Polduwa Junction

Suspect nabbed with 50 tear gas canisters stolen during protest at Polduwa Junction

Farmers in Galamuna receive Urea fertiliser

Farmers in Galamuna receive Urea fertiliser

Hunger strike launched by protesters at 'No Deal Gama' continues

Hunger strike launched by protesters at 'No Deal Gama' continues

Some lawyers helped to resolve issues out of the frame - Attorney-at-Law U.R. de Silva

Some lawyers helped to resolve issues out of the frame - Attorney-at-Law U.R. de Silva

Petrol shipment expected to reach the island today

Petrol shipment expected to reach the island today

State of Emergency declared in Sri Lanka

State of Emergency declared in Sri Lanka

Numerous programmes organised at Galle Face protest site last night

Numerous programmes organised at Galle Face protest site last night

Parliament to convene tomorrow to accept nominations for presidency

Parliament to convene tomorrow to accept nominations for presidency