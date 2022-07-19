Spells of showers, strong winds expected in some areas

July 19, 2022   07:27 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces and in Mullaitivu district during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in Southern province.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Scattered showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

