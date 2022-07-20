Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says that cloudy skies are expected in the southern half of the island.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Matara via Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Matara via Galle will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.