Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved a power cut of 03 hours for tomorrow (July 21).

Accordingly, the power cuts are to be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during the night.

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

See full schedule below...

Demand Management Schedule on 21.07.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd