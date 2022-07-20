Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

July 20, 2022   08:02 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved a power cut of 03 hours for tomorrow (July 21).

Accordingly, the power cuts are to be imposed as follows: 

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during the night.

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

 

See full schedule below...

 

Demand Management Schedule on 21.07.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New president invites all parties to work together on a new strategy fulfilling aspirations of people

New president invites all parties to work together on a new strategy fulfilling aspirations of people

New president invites all parties to work together on a new strategy fulfilling aspirations of people

Tensions continue to flare in queues near LIOC filling stations

Tensions continue to flare in queues near LIOC filling stations

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.20

IMF hopes to complete rescue talks with Sri Lanka as quickly as possible

IMF hopes to complete rescue talks with Sri Lanka as quickly as possible

Ranil's election as new President celebrated in several areas

Ranil's election as new President celebrated in several areas

The political journey of Sri Lanka's 8th Executive President Ranil Wickremesinghe...

The political journey of Sri Lanka's 8th Executive President Ranil Wickremesinghe...

What will happen to the Aragalaya protest movement?

What will happen to the Aragalaya protest movement?

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana