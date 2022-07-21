Fairly heavy rains above 75mm expected in three provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western Province and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in Hambantota and Matara districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.