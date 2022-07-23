Shinzo Abes suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Shinzo Abes suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation

July 23, 2022   05:06 pm

The suspected assassin of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation until later this year, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun.

A court in Nara in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors’ request that Yamagami be held for psychiatric examination, the Nikkei and other media reported.

Nara prosecutors could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The evaluation will last until Nov. 29, the Nikkei said, and will determine whether or not Yamagami will be indicted for shooting.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.23

Galle Face protesters restricted to GotaGoGama protest site

Galle Face protesters restricted to GotaGoGama protest site

Decrease observed in vegetables prices

Decrease observed in vegetables prices

There's a flaw in this political system - Tilvin Silva

There's a flaw in this political system - Tilvin Silva

Revised train ticket fares effective from today

Revised train ticket fares effective from today

Fuel pass tested at 25 filling stations island-wide today

Fuel pass tested at 25 filling stations island-wide today

We vehemently condemn state brutality and state terrorism - Sajith

We vehemently condemn state brutality and state terrorism - Sajith