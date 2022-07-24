Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

July 24, 2022   08:13 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. 

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in naval and fishing activities in the above-mentioned sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'No government has specific program to solve country's drug problem'

'No government has specific program to solve country's drug problem'

'No government has specific program to solve country's drug problem'

Sajith claims Treasury has obtained income of petroleum corporation

Sajith claims Treasury has obtained income of petroleum corporation

Galle Face protest grounds last night

Galle Face protest grounds last night

President directs to supply fuel for school buses and vans through SLTB depots

President directs to supply fuel for school buses and vans through SLTB depots

President Ranil convenes meeting with foreign diplomats (English)

President Ranil convenes meeting with foreign diplomats (English)

Fuel pass system tested at selected filling stations island-wide (English)

Fuel pass system tested at selected filling stations island-wide (English)

OHCHR urges President Ranil to address impunity to bring genuine reforms (English)

OHCHR urges President Ranil to address impunity to bring genuine reforms (English)

Work in full compliance with GSP+ commitments: EU tells new SL govt (English)

Work in full compliance with GSP+ commitments: EU tells new SL govt (English)