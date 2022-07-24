Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in naval and fishing activities in the above-mentioned sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.