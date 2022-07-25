Evening thundershowers expected in several provinces during next few days

The Meteorology Department says that the atmospheric condition is getting favorable for evening thundershowers in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces during the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

A few showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee in the evening or night. A few showers are likely in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.