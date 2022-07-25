Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved a power cut of 03 hours for tomorrow (July 26).

Accordingly, the power cut will be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during the daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during the night

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 am to 8.30 am

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30 am to 8.30 am

See full schedule below...

Demand Management Schedule on 26.07.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd