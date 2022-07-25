Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

July 25, 2022   06:25 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved a power cut of 03 hours for tomorrow (July 26).

Accordingly, the power cut will be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during the daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during the night

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 am to 8.30 am

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30 am to 8.30 am

 

See full schedule below...

 

Demand Management Schedule on 26.07.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Russian President Putins congratulatory message to President Ranil

Russian President Putins congratulatory message to President Ranil

Russian President Putins congratulatory message to President Ranil

Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka on the rise again, health officials warn

Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka on the rise again, health officials warn

Fuel issued only under QR Code quota system from Aug. 01

Fuel issued only under QR Code quota system from Aug. 01

Schools transport services back to normal

Schools transport services back to normal

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

We are in the opposition - Vasudeva Nanayakkara

We are in the opposition - Vasudeva Nanayakkara

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' in Maharagama

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' in Maharagama

Issuing fuel for last digit of number plate continues

Issuing fuel for last digit of number plate continues