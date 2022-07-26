3-hour power cuts for tomorrow

3-hour power cuts for tomorrow

July 26, 2022   05:26 pm

The Public Utilities Commissions of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 3 hours for tomorrow, 27th of July.

Accordingly, the power cut is to be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during night.

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 am to 8.30 am

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30 am to 8.30 am

 

See full schedule below...

 

Demand Management Schedule on 27.07.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tamil Nadu Govt donates more humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Govt donates more humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Court order bars people from assembling near Bandaranaike statue

Court order bars people from assembling near Bandaranaike statue

President directs cabinet ministers to mandatorily attend parliamentary sessions

President directs cabinet ministers to mandatorily attend parliamentary sessions

President calls special meeting of ruling party MPs

President calls special meeting of ruling party MPs

Six more fuel shipments to be ordered?

Six more fuel shipments to be ordered?

Public strongly recommended to wear face masks to prevent spread of Covid-19

Public strongly recommended to wear face masks to prevent spread of Covid-19

Registering for fuel pass using vehicle revenue licence to be allowed

Registering for fuel pass using vehicle revenue licence to be allowed