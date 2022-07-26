3-hour power cuts for tomorrow
July 26, 2022 05:26 pm
The Public Utilities Commissions of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 3 hours for tomorrow, 27th of July.
Accordingly, the power cut is to be imposed as follows:
Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during night.
Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 am to 8.30 am
Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30 am to 8.30 am
See full schedule below...
Demand Management Schedule on 27.07.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd