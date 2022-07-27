Several areas to receive heavy showers of about 100 mm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the Island during the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Heavy showers of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in North-central, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Matara districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankesanturai in the evening or night. A few showers are likely in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.