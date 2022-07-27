Vajira Abeywardena sworn in as UNP National List MP

July 27, 2022   10:33 am

Vajira Abeywardena took oaths as the United National Party’s National List parliament today (July 27). He was sworn in before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

A Gazette Extraordinary was issued on July 22, appointing Vajira Abeywardena to the United National Party’s National List parliamentary seat left vacant after President Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected to the office of Head of State.

The gazette notification was published by the Election Commission pursuant to the powers conferred by Section 64(5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 01 of 1981 and the provisions of the Constitution.

Last week, Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake had informed Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa in writing of a vacancy in the House after Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the President of Sri Lanka.

President Wickremesinghe took oaths before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the parliamentary complex on July 21.

On the same day, he had as informed the Secretary-General in writing that his resignation was effective from July 21 as he has assumed duties as the Head of State.

