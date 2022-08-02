Heavy rains and strong winds to continue in parts of the island

Showery and windy conditions are expected to continue in the western and southern sea areas and over the southwest quarter of the island with the strengthening of the Southwest Monsoon, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northern and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in aforesaid areas.

Several spells of showers may occur in North -Central province.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times along the western slopes of the Central hills and in the North-central, Western, North-western and Southern provinces.

Sea areas:

Showery and windy conditions are expected to continue in the western and southern sea areas with the strengthening of the Southwest Monsoon.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be very rough.

The sea areas off the coast extending Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves of about 3.0 m – 3.5 m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Therefore, it is advised not to venture into fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota until further notice.