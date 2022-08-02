Fr. Jeewantha Peiris files FR seeking prevention of arrest

August 2, 2022   01:37 pm

Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peris has filed a fundamental rights (FR) petition with the Supreme Court, seeking an order to prevent his arrest.

Senior DIG in charge of Western Province, Deshabandu Thennakoon, Inspector General of Police (IGP), the commanders of tri-forces, the Attorney General and several others have been named as the respondents of the petition submitted to the court via his attorneys.

Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peris states that the respondents of the petition are trying to arrest him without a justifiable reason.

Rev. Father Jeewantha Peris, an activist of the Aragalaya movement since its outset, has further requested in the petition to issue a verdict that his fundamental rights are being violated, and to issue an order preventing him from being arrested.

