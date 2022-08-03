President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made a phone call to the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, congratulating him on his election as the country’s new president.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also wished him success in leading Sri Lanka towards stability and peace and overcoming the circumstances it is going through, news agency WAM reported.

During the phone call, the UAE President and President Wickremesinghe discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them, as well as a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, it said.

--Agencies