UAEs President holds talks with President Ranil

UAEs President holds talks with President Ranil

August 3, 2022   08:30 am

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made a phone call to the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, congratulating him on his election as the country’s new president.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also wished him success in leading Sri Lanka towards stability and peace and overcoming the circumstances it is going through, news agency WAM reported.

During the phone call, the UAE President and President Wickremesinghe discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them, as well as a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, it said.

--Agencies

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Vasudeva Nanayakkara's decision...

Vasudeva Nanayakkara's decision...

Vasudeva Nanayakkara's decision...

NBRO extends landslide early warning issued to several districts

NBRO extends landslide early warning issued to several districts

First Kumbal Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival

First Kumbal Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival

The success of the QR Code system for fuel dispensing

The success of the QR Code system for fuel dispensing

Youth who sat on President's chair and took pictures arrested

Youth who sat on President's chair and took pictures arrested

Nimal Siripala re-appointed as Cabinet Minister (English)

Nimal Siripala re-appointed as Cabinet Minister (English)

Singapore says ex-Sri Lankan President not given privileges, immunity (English)

Singapore says ex-Sri Lankan President not given privileges, immunity (English)

Several lives claimed by adverse weather (English)

Several lives claimed by adverse weather (English)