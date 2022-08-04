CSEs ASPI marks significant improvement with 149-point gain

August 4, 2022   02:47 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has reported a significant improvement today with 149.00 points to close at 8,229.14 points today.

As a percentage, this is an increase of 1.84 per cent.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 index also moved up by 91.62 points to close at 2,677.67 points at the end of trading today. This is an increase of 3.54 per cent. 

Today’s market turnover is recorded as over Rs. 3.79 billion while the total share volume is over 150 million.

