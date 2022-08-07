Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara Eliya and Kandy districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern, North-central and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea Areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankasanturai and Trincomalee and in the sea areas from Matara to Pottuvil. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankasanturai and Trincomalee and in the sea areas from Matara to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Therefore, the naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant, during the naval and fishing activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.