Gunman in custody falls to death at quarry when taken to recover hidden weapons

August 9, 2022   12:45 pm

The suspect, who was under arrest in connection with gunning down and killing a local councillor, has died after falling into a granite quarry in the area of Kaduwela.

According to the police, the Police Special Task Force (STF) officers had taken him to the quarry to recover hidden weapons.

The 34-year-old, identified as Shirar alias “Thuwan”, is reportedly a close associate of the deceased criminal gang leader “Angoda Lokka”.

