Few showers and fairly strong winds expected today

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Hence, the naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant, during the naval and fishing activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.