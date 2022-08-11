Parts of the island to receive a few showers today

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.