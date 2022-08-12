Covid-19: Nine deaths, 162 cases added to total count

Sri Lanka’s death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 16,614 today after the Director General of Health Services confirmed 09 more Covid-19 related deaths in the country for yesterday (Aug 12).

Five victims were aged 60 years and above, and the remaining four were aged between 30-59 years, according to the Govt. Information Department. Six victims were males and the other three were females.

Meanwhile, another 162 new Covid-19 infections have been identified in the country today (Aug. 12).

This brings the total number of Covid cases detected in the country thus far to 667,735.