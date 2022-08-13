Few showers expected in several areas today

August 13, 2022   08:06 am

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.    

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A few showers are likely in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota may be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

