Few showers expected in several provinces

August 14, 2022   07:54 am

A few showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces during the evening or night.    

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers are likely in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota may be fairly rough at times. 

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

