Sapugaskanda refinery to resume operations next week

The Sapugaskanda oil refinery is scheduled to resume operations from next week, after being closed down for several months due to crude oil shortages.

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that it is planned to commence operations of the refinery after the unloading of the crude oil shipments that arrived in the island.

A ship carrying 100,000 metric tonnes of crude oil was scheduled to reach the island last night (13) and its sample testing will be done today.

In addition, another ship carrying 120,000 metric tonnes of crude oil is scheduled to arrive in the island between August 23rd and 29th.

Accordingly, the refinery is expected to commence operations by mid next week, the minister said.