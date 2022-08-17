Showers or thundershowers expected in five provinces

August 17, 2022   07:51 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-Central provinces during the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

