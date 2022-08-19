Showers or thundershowers expected in four provinces

Showers or thundershowers expected in four provinces

August 19, 2022   07:26 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces during the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

