Showery condition to enhance in some areas

Showery condition to enhance in some areas

August 21, 2022   07:24 am

Showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent in the south-western part of the island (Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts), the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.  

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Police seek public assistance to identify 50 suspects (English)

Police seek public assistance to identify 50 suspects (English)

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit (English)

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit (English)

Aragalaya ended in half victory without strong leadership - Anura (English)

Aragalaya ended in half victory without strong leadership - Anura (English)

Sapugaskanda Refinery resumes operations (English)

Sapugaskanda Refinery resumes operations (English)

Group of SLPP MPs to take important decisions for sake of country (English)

Group of SLPP MPs to take important decisions for sake of country (English)

President assures adequate fertilizer supply for Maha Season

President assures adequate fertilizer supply for Maha Season

Paddy farmers afflicted without adequate fuel to operate machinery

Paddy farmers afflicted without adequate fuel to operate machinery