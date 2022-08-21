Showery condition to enhance in some areas

Showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent in the south-western part of the island (Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts), the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be fairly rough at times.