SC adjourns hearing of petitions against 22nd Amendment

The hearing of the petitions which were filed challenging the 22nd Amendment to the constitution has been adjourned until tomorrow (23).



The Supreme Court today (Aug 22) commenced hearing of the nine petitions before the three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare and Arjuna Obeysekera.

The petitions were filed by nine citizens including the Secretary of the ‘Vinivinda Peramuna’ attoney-at-law Nagananda Kodituwakku, Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara, attorney-at-law Nuwan Ballantudawa, Tissa Bandara Ratnayake, H.D.J. Kulatunga and B.P. Dahanayake.

The Attorney General has been named as the respondent in the petitions.

The petitions have alleged that the fundamental human rights guaranteed by the Constitution are being violated through the 22nd Amendment to the constitution.

Therefore, the petitions have further requested the Supreme Court to give a decision that if it is necessary to pass the clauses included in the relevant bill, it should be passed by a two-thirds majority vote of the Parliament and a referendum.