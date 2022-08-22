SC adjourns hearing of petitions against 22nd Amendment

SC adjourns hearing of petitions against 22nd Amendment

August 22, 2022   06:01 pm

The hearing of the petitions which were filed challenging the 22nd Amendment to the constitution has been adjourned until tomorrow (23).
 
The Supreme Court today (Aug 22) commenced hearing of the nine petitions before the three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare and Arjuna Obeysekera.

The petitions were filed by nine citizens including the Secretary of the ‘Vinivinda Peramuna’ attoney-at-law Nagananda Kodituwakku, Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara, attorney-at-law Nuwan Ballantudawa, Tissa Bandara Ratnayake, H.D.J. Kulatunga and B.P. Dahanayake.

The Attorney General has been named as the respondent in the petitions.

The petitions have alleged that the fundamental human rights guaranteed by the Constitution are being violated through the 22nd Amendment to the constitution.

Therefore, the petitions have further requested the Supreme Court to give a decision that if it is necessary to pass the clauses included in the relevant bill, it should be passed by a two-thirds majority vote of the Parliament and a referendum.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Another fertilizer shipment arrives in the country

Another fertilizer shipment arrives in the country

Who will receive the kerosene subsidy?

Who will receive the kerosene subsidy?

Packages of pharmaceutical drugs found washed ashore at Mannar

Packages of pharmaceutical drugs found washed ashore at Mannar

Representatives of Egg Producers Association meet with Prime Minister

Representatives of Egg Producers Association meet with Prime Minister

IGP instructs to hand over IUSF convenor and two others to TID

IGP instructs to hand over IUSF convenor and two others to TID

Supreme Court commences hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment

Supreme Court commences hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment

Two persons killed in shooting at hotel in Ambalangoda

Two persons killed in shooting at hotel in Ambalangoda