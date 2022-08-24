Rainfall expected at times in several areas today

August 24, 2022   07:06 am

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle may be fairly rough at times.

