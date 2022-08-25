Fairly heavy rains of about 75mm expected in three provinces

August 25, 2022   07:04 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy rainfalls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. The wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo may be fairly rough at times.

