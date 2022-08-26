Fairly heavy rainfall possible in parts of the island

August 26, 2022   07:11 am

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Kalutara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 55-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be very rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo may be rough at times.

