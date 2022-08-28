Showers expected in several provinces and districts

August 28, 2022   08:37 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and Northern provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. 

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (28) are Jaffna and Kodikamam about 12.11 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at few places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 55-60 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. 

Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be very rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo may be rough at times.

