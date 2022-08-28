3-hour power cuts for tomorrow

August 28, 2022   07:36 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 3 hours for tomorrow (August 29).

Accordingly, tomorrow’s power cuts have been scheduled as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime and 01 hour and 20 minutes during night.

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00am to 8.30am

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30am to 8.30am

See full schedule below...

 

Demand Management Schedule on 29.08.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

