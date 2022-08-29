Saudi Crown Prince receives written message from Sri Lanka President

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, received on Sunday a written message from President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The message tackled bilateral relations that connect the two friendly countries and peoples and means to develop them in all fields.

The message was received by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, during a meeting with Special Envoy of the Sri Lankan President, Minister of Environment of Sri Lanka Naseer Ahamed.

Their meeting tackled bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka and ways of boosting them in various fields.

Source: Asharq AL-awsat

--Agencies