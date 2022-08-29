Saudi Crown Prince receives written message from Sri Lanka President

Saudi Crown Prince receives written message from Sri Lanka President

August 29, 2022   09:38 am

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, received on Sunday a written message from President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The message tackled bilateral relations that connect the two friendly countries and peoples and means to develop them in all fields.

The message was received by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, during a meeting with Special Envoy of the Sri Lankan President, Minister of Environment of Sri Lanka Naseer Ahamed.

Their meeting tackled bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka and ways of boosting them in various fields.

Source: Asharq AL-awsat

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka considered best among countries for quality healthcare - Ramesh Pathirana (English)

Sri Lanka considered best among countries for quality healthcare - Ramesh Pathirana (English)

Sri Lanka considered best among countries for quality healthcare - Ramesh Pathirana (English)

2021 A/L exam results released (English)

2021 A/L exam results released (English)

3-hour power cuts for tomorrow (English)

3-hour power cuts for tomorrow (English)

CPC responds to reports of fuel shortages in the country (English)

CPC responds to reports of fuel shortages in the country (English)

India slams China, says Sri Lanka needs support and not unwanted pressure (English)

India slams China, says Sri Lanka needs support and not unwanted pressure (English)

Maithripala Sirisena says SLFP will establish govt through alliance with leftist parties

Maithripala Sirisena says SLFP will establish govt through alliance with leftist parties

Protest staged under the theme

Protest staged under the theme "Protestors are Not Terrorists"

General Shavendra Silva bestowed with honorary title by Asgiri Maha Viharaya

General Shavendra Silva bestowed with honorary title by Asgiri Maha Viharaya