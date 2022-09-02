Low-level atmospheric disturbance gradually moving away

The low-level atmospheric disturbance is gradually moving away from Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology says.

However, several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Jaffna, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (Sep 02) are Mudukadu (Puttalam District), Dangaswewa (Kurunegala District), Tuttiripitiya (Anuradhapura District), Hammillewa (Polonnaruwa District), Kumbunumulai (Batticaloa District) about 12.10 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.