Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

September 4, 2022   08:22 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. 

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Kaluthara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places elsewhere in the evening or night, it said.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills.      

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. 

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (04) are Talahena, (Gampaha District), Pindeniya (Kandy District), Arukwatta (Nuwara Eliya District), Karagahawela (Monaragala District), Kivulagama about 12.09 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the cost extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanturai, Mannar,Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanturai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

