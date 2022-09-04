Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay reiterated India’s continued commitment to be supportive of Colombo in economic recovery.

According to the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy envisions peace, prosperity and progress of all in the region.

“Much appreciate the thoughts of our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters on India’s multi-pronged support to the people of Sri Lanka. High Commissioner reiterated continued commitment to be supportive of in economic recovery,” the High Commission tweeted on Saturday.

India has been at forefront of extending economic assistance to Sri Lanka as per their requirements and is one of the countries that have provided the maximum amount of assistance in time of need.

Speaking at ‘Thank You India’ event, Sri Lankan Foreign minister Ali Sabry said: “We would have been done and dusted if not for Indian help. We are deeply grateful for it.”

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2022, Sri Lanka has experienced an escalating economic crisis and the government has defaulted on its foreign loans. The United Nations warned that 5.7 million people “require immediate humanitarian assistance.” India had handed over 21,000 tonnes of fertilizer to the crisis-ridden neighbour Sri Lanka.

“Adding to the fragrance of friendship and cooperation. High Commissioner formally handed over 21,000 tonnes of fertilizer supplied under India’s special support to the people of Sri Lanka,” the High Commission of India in Colombo had tweeted.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries. (ANI)

--Agencies