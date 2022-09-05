Heavy rains above 100mm expected in several areas

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100mm may occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of shower will occur in the Northern Province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (05) are Polgasovita, Palabaddala, Randeniya about 12.09 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the cost extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota and, up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be very rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending fromColombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.