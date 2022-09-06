Committee appointed to review progress of projects under ministries, departments, institutions

September 6, 2022   12:09 am

A committee has been appointed to review the Project Offices (POs) and Project Management Units (PMUs) established to implement or facilitate various projects and programs of the Government, the President’s Media Division said.

The committee will be chaired by K.T. Kamal Padmasiri while N.K.G.K. Nemmawatte and R.H. Ruvinis have been appointed as the other members of this committee.

This committee has been appointed as per the interim budget proposal for 2022.

The committee has been tasked to examine:

  • Whether the work done through the Project Offices/Project Management Units can be accomplished under the respective Ministry/Department/Institution by itself.
  • Whether respective tasks assigned to POs and PMUs have been accomplished.
  • Whether POs/PMUs should continue due to the nature of the work being carried out by them.
  • Whether there is an excess of existing staff in those POs and PMUs. 
  • Any other related matters incidental or associated, if any. 

The report containing the recommendations of the committee is to be submitted before the 15th of November 2022.

