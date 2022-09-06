11 Sri Lankans planning to sail abroad on fishing boat arrested in India
File photo

11 Sri Lankans planning to sail abroad on fishing boat arrested in India

September 6, 2022   10:05 am

Kerala police in India on Monday arrested 11 Sri Lankans, who were planning to sail to Canada on a fishing boat, from a hotel in Kollam after a tip off from the Q Branch of the Tamil Nadu police, officials said.

Two of them reached Tamil Nadu last week on tourist visas and were found to be missing, while the nine others entered India as refugees and were living in a rehabilitation centre in Ramanathapuram in southern Tamil Nadu, they added.

The Q Branch followed the phone signals of the duo who came on tourist visas after they were found to be missing. They located them in Kollam and alerted the Kerala police. After a search, the Kerala police nabbed them along with the nine others.

“More arrests are likely because the arrested got some local help. We have some leads on this,” said Kollam police commissioner Merin Joseph.

During questioning they reportedly told police that they gave INR 2.5 lakh each to an agent called Lakhmana in Colombo so as to ensure their trip to Canada on a fishing boat from the southern coast of India. A team of Tamil Nadu Q Branch also arrived in the state to question them.

Police suspect that they took Kerala coast because of the heightened vigil along the Tamil Nadu coast post the economic unrest in Sri Lanka. In July, the Sri Lankan navy arrested 64 persons, mostly Tamil origin, suspected to be attempting to illegally migrate to Australia on a fishing trawler.


Source: Hindustan Times

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Harsha demands to table document on IMF agreement before the Parliament (English)

Harsha demands to table document on IMF agreement before the Parliament (English)

QR code system to identify vulnerable population entitled for welfare programs (English)

QR code system to identify vulnerable population entitled for welfare programs (English)

Flood early warning issued for several areas (English)

Flood early warning issued for several areas (English)

Litro gas prices reduced (English)

Litro gas prices reduced (English)

Committee appointed to facilitate repatriation of Sri Lankan refugees from India (English)

Committee appointed to facilitate repatriation of Sri Lankan refugees from India (English)

Kumara Welgama speaks on the mistakes made by Mahinda and Gotabaya

Kumara Welgama speaks on the mistakes made by Mahinda and Gotabaya

Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa says Basil should have been allowed to leave the country

Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa says Basil should have been allowed to leave the country