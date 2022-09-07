Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern province during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (07) are Gintota (Galle District), Gallala (Matara District) and Uyangoda (Hambantota District) about 12.08 noon.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea area off the cost extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 60-70 kmph at timesin the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai and Hambantota to Pottuvil and up to 45-55 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be very rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.