Spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

There is a possibility of swell waves increasing up to 2.0m-2.5m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.