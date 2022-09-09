Spells of showers expected in several areas

September 9, 2022   08:02 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, North and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea area off the cost extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

