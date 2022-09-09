President directs to immediately revise circulars impeding development

President directs to immediately revise circulars impeding development

September 9, 2022   05:22 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has advised officials to revise the circulars immediately if it impedes the implementation of development projects, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The President chaired a discussion at the President’s Office today (09) to examine the progress of several development projects in the country based on Indian investment cooperation, and advised the officials at this meeting.

Deputy High Commissioner, Vinod K. Jacob also attended the meeting. The President instructed the ministry secretaries and government officials to take steps to resolve the obstacles that have arisen in the progress of several projects in Sri Lanka under Indian investments.

President Wickremesinghe explained the need to correct the provisions contained in the circulars issued periodically by previous governments if they hinder development.

President’s Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor on National Security Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Energy Mr. Mapa Pathirana and other ministry secretaries and government officials attended the discussion.

