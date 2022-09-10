Several areas to receive spells of showers today

Several areas to receive spells of showers today

September 10, 2022   08:56 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Binara Full Moon Poya observed today

Binara Full Moon Poya observed today

Binara Full Moon Poya observed today

President gives directives for immediate revision of circulars impeding development

President gives directives for immediate revision of circulars impeding development

Sri Lanka to receive financial assistance of USD 203 million from ADB, JFPR (English)

Sri Lanka to receive financial assistance of USD 203 million from ADB, JFPR (English)

President directs to immediately revise circulars impeding development (English)

President directs to immediately revise circulars impeding development (English)

China donates 5,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka (English)

China donates 5,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka (English)

Remembering Britains longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II (English)

Remembering Britains longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II (English)

CBSL governor's response to concerns on agreement with IMF (English)

CBSL governor's response to concerns on agreement with IMF (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.09

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.09