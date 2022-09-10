Facilities for state ministers brought under public expenditure management

Facilities for state ministers brought under public expenditure management

September 10, 2022   11:53 am

The President’s Media Division (PMD) says the facilities provided to state ministers have been brought under the management of public expenditure.

Accordingly, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has emphasized that all authorities should make every effort to utilize public funds spent by the government in a frugal and efficient manner, taking into account the severe economic difficulties that the government has to face in the current economic and social climate of the country.

The Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake has given instructions to all secretaries of the ministries on Friday (Sep 09) to make special arrangements for the management of public expenditure.

The President’s Secretary has issued the following instructions to all ministerial secretaries informing that the state ministers appointed by the President with effect from Thursday (Sep 08) should act according to those terms while carrying out their duties:

• A separate expenditure head is not allocated for state ministries. Secretaries will not be appointed for those government ministries and the most senior additional secretary should be employed among the additional secretaries of those ministries to facilitate the work of the state ministers under each scope.

• The ministry to which the relevant state ministers have been appointed should meet the staffing requirements from the currently approved staff. Requests for creation of new posts should not be submitted to the Department of Management Services.

• For operating the offices, facilities should be provided within the office premises where the relevant cabinet ministry is currently operating.

• Only the private secretary of the support staff of the state ministers is entitled to an official vehicle, and the overtime and composite allowances of the private secretary’s official driver should be handled in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

• Only 02 common vehicles should be reserved for other officers of the support staff. Other vehicles in the vehicle pool of the ministry should not be used for the needs of the said officials.

• Management Assistant, Development Officer, Office Assistant and Driver are to be selected only from among the permanent civil servants. Those drivers can receive monthly overtime allowance subject to a maximum of 150 hours and their monthly composite allowance entitlement is subject to a maximum of 08 days..

• The communication allowance shall be provided to the private secretary, coordination secretary, press secretary and public relations officer subject to the approved maximum limit, and the communication allowance shall include data usage, international telephone charges, monthly fixed charges, taxes and other charges.

• The support staff should not be provided with mobile phones at government expense.

Accordingly, this order has been issued revising the provisions mentioned in the letters from time to time by the President’s Secretary on the instructions of the President under CA/01/17/01 and the letters issued on May 14, 2010 under the title of Public Expenditure Management.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three youths dead in fatal crash in Badulla

Three youths dead in fatal crash in Badulla

Three youths dead in fatal crash in Badulla

Deranabhivandana Poya day program at Sandagiri Maha Seya in Hantana

Deranabhivandana Poya day program at Sandagiri Maha Seya in Hantana

Lahiru Weerasekara produced before judicial medical officer

Lahiru Weerasekara produced before judicial medical officer

USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrives in Sri Lanka

USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrives in Sri Lanka

Binara Full Moon Poya observed today

Binara Full Moon Poya observed today

President gives directives for immediate revision of circulars impeding development

President gives directives for immediate revision of circulars impeding development

Sri Lanka to receive financial assistance of USD 203 million from ADB, JFPR (English)

Sri Lanka to receive financial assistance of USD 203 million from ADB, JFPR (English)

President directs to immediately revise circulars impeding development (English)

President directs to immediately revise circulars impeding development (English)