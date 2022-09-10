Queen Elizabeths funeral to be held on Sep. 19

Queen Elizabeths funeral to be held on Sep. 19

September 10, 2022   10:42 pm

The funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT, England’s most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.

The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday. It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral which will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey.

“We will carry out our duty over the coming days with the heaviest of hearts, but also with the firmest of resolve to ensure a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times,” said the Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk.

The queen’s body currently rests in an oak coffin covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers laid on top in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle.

“It is a scene of quiet dignity,” a senior palace official said.


Source: Reuters

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

King Charles III officially proclaimed Britains new monarch (English)

King Charles III officially proclaimed Britains new monarch (English)

King Charles III officially proclaimed Britains new monarch (English)

Not implementing Vistas of Prosperity was the problem - Godahewa (English)

Not implementing Vistas of Prosperity was the problem - Godahewa (English)

Facilities for state ministers brought under public expenditure management (English)

Facilities for state ministers brought under public expenditure management (English)

USAID pledges additional USD 40 Mn in development assistance for Sri Lanka (English)

USAID pledges additional USD 40 Mn in development assistance for Sri Lanka (English)

Group of cops assaulted during raid in Anamaduwa

Group of cops assaulted during raid in Anamaduwa

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Mandate given by 6.9 million people has been abused - Dullas

Mandate given by 6.9 million people has been abused - Dullas

Two abandoned PMB paddy storage warehouses in Mahiyanganaya

Two abandoned PMB paddy storage warehouses in Mahiyanganaya