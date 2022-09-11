Few showers expected in several provinces and districts

September 11, 2022   08:09 am

The Meteorology Department says a few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at timesin the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to   Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai and Mannar, and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai and Mannar, and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

