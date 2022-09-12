Few showers expected in several provinces

Few showers expected in several provinces

September 12, 2022   07:44 am

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at timesin the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to   Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai and Mannar, and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai and Mannar, and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Agri Minister on what will happen if SLFP departs from objective it was founded on

Agri Minister on what will happen if SLFP departs from objective it was founded on

Agri Minister on what will happen if SLFP departs from objective it was founded on

This President is controlled by a 'crow' - Ashoka Abeysinghe

This President is controlled by a 'crow' - Ashoka Abeysinghe

IPU Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

IPU Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

Human rights in Sri Lanka should not be developed for the needs of foreign countries - Tharaka Balasuriya

Human rights in Sri Lanka should not be developed for the needs of foreign countries - Tharaka Balasuriya

USAID chief pledges $20 million in additional help for Sri Lanka (English)

USAID chief pledges $20 million in additional help for Sri Lanka (English)

Amnesty International urges UNHRC to strengthen its oversight of Sri Lanka (English)

Amnesty International urges UNHRC to strengthen its oversight of Sri Lanka (English)

We are ready to make any sacrifices and support good efforts - Sajith (English)

We are ready to make any sacrifices and support good efforts - Sajith (English)

President says he will give Parliament 6 months to agree on electoral reforms (English)

President says he will give Parliament 6 months to agree on electoral reforms (English)