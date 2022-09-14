Few showers expected in several areas today

Few showers expected in several areas today

September 14, 2022   07:18 am

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to   Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Multi-sector mechanism to ensure food security, nutrition initiated under Presidents patronage

Multi-sector mechanism to ensure food security, nutrition initiated under Presidents patronage

Multi-sector mechanism to ensure food security, nutrition initiated under Presidents patronage

Hotline to inquire about obtaining electric vehicle permits (English)

Hotline to inquire about obtaining electric vehicle permits (English)

Chinese envoy discusses Sri Lanka's economic situation with ADB reps (English)

Chinese envoy discusses Sri Lanka's economic situation with ADB reps (English)

Allocation of USD 100 Mn to procure essential medicines, supplies for Sri Lanka (English)

Allocation of USD 100 Mn to procure essential medicines, supplies for Sri Lanka (English)

Lazard initiates talks with India, China & Japan on restructuring Sri Lanka debt (English)

Lazard initiates talks with India, China & Japan on restructuring Sri Lanka debt (English)

Asian champions return in high spirits; fans flock for victory parade (English)

Asian champions return in high spirits; fans flock for victory parade (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.13

EU delegation calls for substantive reform of Sri Lanka's PTA

EU delegation calls for substantive reform of Sri Lanka's PTA